FONSmartChain 价格 (FON)
今天 FONSmartChain (FON) 的实时价格为 0.600325 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。FON 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
FONSmartChain 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 97.02K USD
- FONSmartChain 当天价格变化为 -1.34%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FON兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FON 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，FONSmartChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0081623711712929。
在过去30天内，FONSmartChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0832509698。
在过去60天内，FONSmartChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.2409531056。
在过去90天内，FONSmartChain 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.7439718536618705。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0081623711712929
|-1.34%
|30天
|$ -0.0832509698
|-13.86%
|60天
|$ -0.2409531056
|-40.13%
|90天
|$ -0.7439718536618705
|-55.34%
FONSmartChain 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.03%
-1.34%
-6.19%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
FON Smart Chain is an innovative solution to bring programmability and interoperability to Beacon Chain. FON Smart Chain relies on a system of 21 active validators with Proof of Staked Authority (APoS) consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double-sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality. Other than the 21 active validators, FSC will introduce more validators, e.g. another 20 inactive validators, into the validator set as backups, which will be called “Candidates”. Candidates will produce blocks and charge gas fees in FSC mainnet, but in a much less chance than the official validator set of 21 elected. The unavailable candidates will be slashed as well though in a smaller size. A decent motivation is expected to be maintained so that the candidate validators are willing to ensure the quality and help secure FSC. In an extreme case, if a majority of the active 21 validators get attacked and offline, Candidate Validators can report to Beacon Chain about the stale blocking, resume it and eventually propose a re-election of the active validator set. The FON Smart Chain also supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and protocols. Cross-chain transfer and other communication are possible due to native support of interoperability. Binance DEX remains a liquid venue of the exchange of assets on both chains. This dual-chain architecture will be ideal for users to take advantage of the fast trading on one side and build their decentralized apps on the other side.
