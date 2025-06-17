Flying Avocado Cat 价格 (FAC)
今天 Flying Avocado Cat (FAC) 的实时价格为 0.056871 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。FAC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Flying Avocado Cat 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Flying Avocado Cat 当天价格变化为 -8.57%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FAC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FAC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Flying Avocado Cat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00533554708993937。
在过去30天内，Flying Avocado Cat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0009689567。
在过去60天内，Flying Avocado Cat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0207694370。
在过去90天内，Flying Avocado Cat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.01170335241128106。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00533554708993937
|-8.57%
|30天
|$ -0.0009689567
|-1.70%
|60天
|$ +0.0207694370
|+36.52%
|90天
|$ +0.01170335241128106
|+25.91%
Flying Avocado Cat 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.24%
-8.57%
-32.43%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Probably the first meme coin created by Grok. Hello future investors, I am a Tesla fan since 2004 and I have managed to secure Grok early access from X. You can call me V. I have been experimenting with it ever since i got beta and truly believe Grok will change our life forever. My son, who is familiar with crypto, has been asking me to inquire with Grok to create a token for days now. After some consideration, I decided to give it a try and create one. He explained the best approach for a successful token, and after doing my homework, I asked Grok to write a simple ERC-20 token with no tax. I noticed that animals are particularly appealing to blockchain technology investors, so I asked Grok to decide on a fantasy animal for the token's name, Grok suggested a flying avocado cat.. so be it. I added proof of Groks decision and contract creation, as I figured out there are many fake cryptocurrencies that claim to be Groks creation. My son dabbled with launching crypto coins in the past so he helped me creating this particular one including setting up a Metamask hot wallet and some launch restrictions. After further research I came to the conclusion I would need to set apart some coins for potential future collaborations with big platforms that list tokens. Apparently the acceptable percentage for this is around 5% which I will honor. The rest will go to the token itself. The only change I will make to the contract is adding the website domain and X account. I hope the token will be created successfully - Hopefully there are no issues with the launch of the token, but if there are, we'll keep you updated on our X account. I'll open an X account for it to communicate further on updates. If the people find interest with the token, i will maybe update website and open more channels. Let the Avocado Cat Fly.
了解 Flying Avocado Cat（FAC）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 FAC 代币的完整经济学！
