Fluidity 价格 (FLY)
今天 Fluidity (FLY) 的实时价格为 0.00471281 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。FLY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Fluidity 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.71K USD
- Fluidity 当天价格变化为 +3.89%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FLY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FLY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Fluidity 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00017644。
在过去30天内，Fluidity 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003961927。
在过去60天内，Fluidity 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0014466045。
在过去90天内，Fluidity 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0009071861369013587。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00017644
|+3.89%
|30天
|$ +0.0003961927
|+8.41%
|60天
|$ +0.0014466045
|+30.70%
|90天
|$ +0.0009071861369013587
|+23.84%
Fluidity 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+2.89%
+3.89%
+17.57%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Fluidity is the blockchain incentive layer that rewards people for using their cryptocurrencies. Fluidity Money tokens (Fluid Assets) are a 1-to-1 wrapped asset that expose holders to randomly paid rewards when they use their cryptocurrencies. Rewards are paid out according to a drawing mechanism held each on-chain transaction of Fluid Assets. These rewards are generated by the cumulative yield generated by the underlying asset, which is deposited and lent on money markets. With Fluid Assets, yield is gained through utility. The more you utilise your assets, the more yield can be potentially received over time. Existing decentralised finance incentivises leaving interest-bearing products ”idle” – sitting in an account accruing interest. Through wrapping a variety of assets with Fluid functionalities, we effectively grant utility to what would otherwise be stagnant tokens. This has the added benefit of composability and a change in how we interact with blockchain payments as a whole. Careful economic modeling ensures resilience against misuse and maintains utility, embodying the platform’s commitment to making finance accessible and rewarding for all. The $FLY Token is the Fluidity Governance Token. It has different use cases, such as Staking, Revenue sharing, Governance, Utility Mining, Utility Vaults, Utility Gauges and deciding on key protocol parameters. It also gives token holders exposure to the Superposition Layer-3. Through $FLY, token holders will be able to steer order flow, as the distribution of Utility Mining and $FLY incentives will be controlled through Utility Gauges. Fluidity becomes a marketplace for order flow, with voter incentives paid by protocols every epoch to $FLY holders to direct incentives and volume towards themselves. With $FLY, Protocols will have a tool to increase their volume and will be able to direct order flow to their liking.
