Flex Perpetuals（FDX）代币经济学
Flex Perpetuals（FDX）信息
Flex Perpetuals is a decentralized perpetual derivatives exchange built on the Base chain, designed to revolutionize trading within the DeFi ecosystem. It offers traders the ability to engage in perpetual contracts with high leverage, up to 1000x, without the need for KYC, ensuring privacy and accessibility. The platform stands out with features like gasless trading, which eliminates transaction fees, cross-margin collateral management for efficient capital use, and multi-asset collateral support, enhancing trading flexibility. Flex Perpetuals focuses on providing a user-friendly, secure, and transparent trading environment, leveraging partnerships with entities like Aerodrome, Chain-link, and Pyth for liquidity and price accuracy. The project aims to democratize market making by allowing all investors to participate in liquidity provision through the Flex Liquidity Pool (FLP), where they can earn significant yields from trading fees. Additionally, Flex Perpetuals introduces innovative tokenomics with $FDX as its governance and revenue share token, offering community incentives and fostering a sustainable ecosystem. The initiative is geared towards creating a vibrant community with ongoing engagement through contests and governance participation, ensuring continuous innovation and growth in the DeFi trading space. It's for traders, built by traders. Beginner to expert, everyone can have a great time with the Flex ecosystem. It has a vision to make the base trading smooth and user-friendly. There will be educational content by the Flex team in the future.
Flex Perpetuals（FDX）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Flex Perpetuals（FDX）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Flex Perpetuals（FDX）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Flex Perpetuals（FDX）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 FDX 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
FDX 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 FDX 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 FDX 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。