Flex perpetuals 价格 (FDX)
今天 Flex perpetuals (FDX) 的实时价格为 3.53 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.70M USD。FDX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Flex perpetuals 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 21.77K USD
- Flex perpetuals 当天价格变化为 -9.88%
- 其循环供应量为 481.95K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FDX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FDX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Flex perpetuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.387161556455978。
在过去30天内，Flex perpetuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Flex perpetuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Flex perpetuals 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.387161556455978
|-9.88%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Flex perpetuals 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.00%
-9.88%
-24.08%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Flex Perpetuals is a decentralized perpetual derivatives exchange built on the Base chain, designed to revolutionize trading within the DeFi ecosystem. It offers traders the ability to engage in perpetual contracts with high leverage, up to 1000x, without the need for KYC, ensuring privacy and accessibility. The platform stands out with features like gasless trading, which eliminates transaction fees, cross-margin collateral management for efficient capital use, and multi-asset collateral support, enhancing trading flexibility. Flex Perpetuals focuses on providing a user-friendly, secure, and transparent trading environment, leveraging partnerships with entities like Aerodrome, Chain-link, and Pyth for liquidity and price accuracy. The project aims to democratize market making by allowing all investors to participate in liquidity provision through the Flex Liquidity Pool (FLP), where they can earn significant yields from trading fees. Additionally, Flex Perpetuals introduces innovative tokenomics with $FDX as its governance and revenue share token, offering community incentives and fostering a sustainable ecosystem. The initiative is geared towards creating a vibrant community with ongoing engagement through contests and governance participation, ensuring continuous innovation and growth in the DeFi trading space. It's for traders, built by traders. Beginner to expert, everyone can have a great time with the Flex ecosystem. It has a vision to make the base trading smooth and user-friendly. There will be educational content by the Flex team in the future.
|1 FDX 兑换 AUD
A$5.5774
|1 FDX 兑换 GBP
￡2.7181
|1 FDX 兑换 EUR
€3.2476
|1 FDX 兑换 USD
$3.53
|1 FDX 兑换 MYR
RM15.5673
|1 FDX 兑换 TRY
₺128.7038
|1 FDX 兑换 JPY
¥522.6518
|1 FDX 兑换 RUB
₽314.2406
|1 FDX 兑换 INR
₹307.6042
|1 FDX 兑换 IDR
Rp57,868.8432
|1 FDX 兑换 PHP
₱201.916
|1 FDX 兑换 EGP
￡E.178.8298
|1 FDX 兑换 BRL
R$20.4034
|1 FDX 兑换 CAD
C$5.0479
|1 FDX 兑换 BDT
৳429.3539
|1 FDX 兑换 NGN
₦5,348.4795
|1 FDX 兑换 UAH
₴145.6478
|1 FDX 兑换 VES
Bs225.92
|1 FDX 兑换 PKR
Rs989.6002
|1 FDX 兑换 KZT
₸1,733.7595
|1 FDX 兑换 THB
฿119.1022
|1 FDX 兑换 TWD
NT$115.9252
|1 FDX 兑换 CHF
Fr3.1064
|1 FDX 兑换 HKD
HK$27.4281
|1 FDX 兑换 MAD
.د.م34.3469
|1 FDX 兑换 MXN
$71.659