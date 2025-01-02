什么是Flat Earth Coin (FLAT)

Flat earth memecoin. Join a tribe of Tartarian giants who have defeated the final boss of conspiracy theories: flat earth. Combine this freedom with the power of memes and censorship resistant permission less cryptocurrencies….and welcome to an orbit-bending paradigm shift. The FE meme is pre-viral. Right now it is still niche, although much less niche than you think, particularly in the based corners of crypto twitter. But with normies like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson floating with the idea of flat earth it is just a matter of time before conspiracy season kicks off.

Flat Earth Coin (FLAT) 资源 白皮书 官网