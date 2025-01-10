Fitmint 价格 (FITT)
今天 Fitmint (FITT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 68.76K USD。FITT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Fitmint 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.24 USD
- Fitmint 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 174.28M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FITT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FITT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Fitmint 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Fitmint 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Fitmint 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Fitmint 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-0.69%
|60天
|$ 0
|-1.49%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Fitmint 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+0.42%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Fitmint is a first of it's kind free-to-play and move-to-earn game where you can earn rewards in crypto tokens and NFTs simply by walking and running. Our mission is to help people move everyday by making it fun and rewarding Fitmint's vision is to create world's largest community owned fitness economy where millions of people get fit everyday, get rewarded for their efforts and engage seamlessly with their favourite health/fitness brands. Fitmint is backed by General catalyst, iSeed, Kearny Jackson, Polygon Studios and many other marquee investors/advisors. What is the gameplay? Fitmint's gameplay is designed by keeping these 4 points at the center of it - It should help people get consistent with walking and running - It should be fun and rewarding - It should be simple and free to play for all kind of users, no matter whether they are from web2, web3 or web10 - It should help us build a sustainable token economy The gameplay starts with your personalised 3D avatar which comes along with 4 attributes: Level, Style, Strength and Charm. And each attribute is linked to a specific in-game behaviour of the user like participation in the challenges, avatar assets, referrals and so on. A combination of these 4 attributes decide how much FITT you would be earning everyday. What makes your project unique? With the free, fun and simple gameplay, Fitmint has the potential to onboard millions of users to it's ecosystem and reward them for their fitness efforts in a sustainable manner over a long term. What can your token be used for? FITT is the native utility token of Fitmint which is used: - To reward the fitmint app users for completing their daily fitness goals and levelling up in the gameplay - To participate in the fitness challenges for walking and running activites - To trade the avatar assets in the marketplace Check out our website for more details: https://fitmint.io/
