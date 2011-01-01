First bitcoin kid（TPU）代币经济学
First bitcoin kid（TPU）信息
This kid posted a YouTube video about Bitcoin in 2011 when he was 12yrs old and BTC price was only $8.00!!!
For the past 13yrs that video went unnoticed...
Now some solana degens unearthed this historic video and etched it into the blockchain as a memecoin...
The First Bitcoin Kid (TPU) project is an innovative initiative aimed at educating and empowering the younger generation about cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and financial literacy. The project's name, "First Bitcoin Kid," symbolizes the idea of introducing children and teenagers to the world of digital assets and teaching them how to navigate this new financial landscape from an early age.
The core focus of the TPU (Tokenized Project Unit) model in this project is to provide a hands-on, interactive experience where participants can learn about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, while also engaging with blockchain technologies in a meaningful way. The project typically incorporates elements like gamified learning, smart contracts, and tokenomics to create an immersive educational platform that makes the complex world of cryptocurrencies more approachable and accessible for young learners.
In addition to the educational aspect, First Bitcoin Kid (TPU) aims to introduce practical use cases for digital assets, allowing young users to earn, spend, and trade tokens in a controlled environment. This not only builds knowledge but also provides them with practical experience that could be valuable in a rapidly digitizing financial world. Through its innovative approach, the project seeks to bridge the gap between traditional finance and emerging digital economies, helping to cultivate a new generation of informed digital natives.
First bitcoin kid（TPU）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 First bitcoin kid（TPU）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
First bitcoin kid（TPU）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 First bitcoin kid（TPU）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 TPU 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
TPU 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 TPU 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 TPU 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。