First bitcoin kid 价格 (TPU)
今天 First bitcoin kid (TPU) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 976.65K USD。TPU 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
First bitcoin kid 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 3.06M USD
- First bitcoin kid 当天价格变化为 +53.71%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TPU兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TPU 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，First bitcoin kid 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00034216。
在过去30天内，First bitcoin kid 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，First bitcoin kid 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，First bitcoin kid 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00034216
|+53.71%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
First bitcoin kid 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-6.69%
+53.71%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
This kid posted a YouTube video about Bitcoin in 2011 when he was 12yrs old and BTC price was only $8.00!!! For the past 13yrs that video went unnoticed... Now some solana degens unearthed this historic video and etched it into the blockchain as a memecoin... The *First Bitcoin Kid (TPU)* project is an innovative initiative aimed at educating and empowering the younger generation about cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and financial literacy. The project's name, "First Bitcoin Kid," symbolizes the idea of introducing children and teenagers to the world of digital assets and teaching them how to navigate this new financial landscape from an early age. The core focus of the TPU (Tokenized Project Unit) model in this project is to provide a hands-on, interactive experience where participants can learn about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, while also engaging with blockchain technologies in a meaningful way. The project typically incorporates elements like gamified learning, smart contracts, and tokenomics to create an immersive educational platform that makes the complex world of cryptocurrencies more approachable and accessible for young learners. In addition to the educational aspect, *First Bitcoin Kid (TPU)* aims to introduce practical use cases for digital assets, allowing young users to earn, spend, and trade tokens in a controlled environment. This not only builds knowledge but also provides them with practical experience that could be valuable in a rapidly digitizing financial world. Through its innovative approach, the project seeks to bridge the gap between traditional finance and emerging digital economies, helping to cultivate a new generation of informed digital natives.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 TPU 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 TPU 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 TPU 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 TPU 兑换 USD
$--
|1 TPU 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 TPU 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 TPU 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 TPU 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 TPU 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 TPU 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 TPU 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 TPU 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 TPU 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 TPU 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 TPU 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 TPU 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 TPU 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 TPU 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 TPU 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 TPU 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 TPU 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 TPU 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 TPU 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 TPU 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 TPU 兑换 MAD
.د.م--