Finger Monkeys 价格 (FMT)
今天 Finger Monkeys (FMT) 的实时价格为 0.00185048 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.12M USD。FMT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Finger Monkeys 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Finger Monkeys 当天价格变化为 +2.48%
- 其循环供应量为 605.39M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FMT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FMT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Finger Monkeys 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Finger Monkeys 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Finger Monkeys 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Finger Monkeys 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.48%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Finger Monkeys 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.60%
+2.48%
-75.13%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
FingerMonkeys is a Web3 gaming ecosystem that bridges traditional mini-games with blockchain rewards. Built on the Base network, it introduces FM Nodes (NFTs) that enable passive income from token minting, game events, and trading fees. The FMT token powers the platform by enabling game entry, advertising, governance, and developer licensing. FingerMonkeys blends meme culture with utility-driven DeFi and GameFi features. Unlike many Web3 games, it allows users to participate in thousands of HTML5 mini-game events using FMT, unlock exclusive rewards, and earn through FM Nodes. The platform also opens monetization for external game studios and crypto projects via in-game events. The FingerMonkeys project began in late 2023 with the goal of creating a playful yet rewarding ecosystem for Web3 gamers. Initially launched as a meme brand, it evolved into a gaming platform with tokenomics, NFTs, and a developer-focused infrastructure. By 2025, the team launched FMGames.io and began onboarding games and early users through Telegram game bots. FingerMonkeys plans to launch FMT on DEX and CEX in May 2025. The roadmap includes onboarding third-party developers, launching daily/weekly game events, releasing a DAO governance structure for FM Node holders, and expanding reward mechanisms. FMGames.io will continue to scale, integrating new games and strategic partnerships with crypto projects. FMT is the utility and reward token for the FingerMonkeys ecosystem. It is used to join game events, access exclusive tournaments, receive airdrops, pay for ad space, and stake for future rewards. Game developers use FMT for licensing and prize pools. A portion of event revenue also flows back to Apex FM Node holders in the form of USDC.
了解 Finger Monkeys（FMT）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 FMT 代币的完整经济学！
