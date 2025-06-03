Fightly 价格 (SFT)
今天 Fightly (SFT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 6.58K USD。SFT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Fightly 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Fightly 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 695.01M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SFT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SFT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Fightly 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Fightly 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Fightly 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Fightly 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-92.28%
|60天
|$ 0
|-92.73%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Fightly 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-52.64%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Fightly, is an action-packed multiplayer online battle royale game built on the Solana blockchain Fightly's real-time multiplayer battles bring a high level of excitement and engagement. Players can compete against opponents from around the world in fast-paced matches. This ensures each game is dynamic and unpredictable, keeping players alert and providing intense gaming experiences. With real-time battles, players can test their skills against a variety of opponents, making victories even more satisfying. Fightly's large map environment offers a vast world to explore, with diverse landscapes, resources, and hidden treasures. This expansive setting enhances the sense of adventure and discovery, providing strategic gameplay opportunities. Players can use the terrain and resources to outmaneuver opponents. The dynamic map ensures no two matches are the same, keeping gameplay fresh and exciting. The integration of NFT and token rewards in Fightly adds value and investment to the gaming experience. Players earn unique and valuable NFTs for achievements and winning matches, incentivizing success and mastery. Additionally, players can earn Fightly tokens for participating in battles and contributing to the game's ecosystem, providing tangible rewards. This fosters a sense of progression and accomplishment, creating opportunities for players to monetize their gaming experience through trading, staking, and participating in the game's economy.
