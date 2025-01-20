Fido 价格 (FIDO)
今天 Fido (FIDO) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。FIDO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Fido 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 57.82 USD
- Fido 当天价格变化为 +2.36%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FIDO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FIDO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Fido 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Fido 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Fido 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Fido 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.36%
|30天
|$ 0
|-7.37%
|60天
|$ 0
|-14.27%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Fido 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+2.36%
-3.29%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Introducing the latest sensation in the crypto world - $FIDO, a new ERC meme token inspired by a unique origin. The name 'Fido' was chosen by Elon Musk's advanced AI, Grok, when asked about its preferred dog name. Grok responded, "I would name my dog 'Fido' because it is a classic name that means 'faithful' or 'loyal.' I think it would be quite fitting for a loyal companion." This response has not only charmed the crypto community but also set the foundation for $FIDO. With the massive success of $GROK, which astonishingly hit nearly 70 million, expectations are high for $FIDO. As the 'dog' of $GROK, $FIDO is poised to reach similar heights in the crypto market. Adding to its appeal, $FIDO comes with the advantage of being a 0 tax token. This feature ensures that holders can transact without the burden of additional fees, making it an attractive option for investors. Furthermore, in a move to enhance security and trust, the liquidity of $FIDO has been burned, and the contract has been renounced. This action ensures that the token operates in a decentralized manner, with no single entity in control, thereby aligning with the core principles of blockchain technology. $FIDO is not just a token; it's a symbol of loyalty and faithfulness, drawing inspiration from its namesake and the visionary ideas of Elon Musk's AI. As the crypto community rallies around this new and exciting token, $FIDO is set to make its mark in the digital currency space.
