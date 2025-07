Fenix is a next-generation MetaDEX powered by Blast Native Yield. It combines a powerful liquidity incentive engine, vote escrow governance model, and fast user experience.

The MetaDEX provides four important functions:

It creates deep liquidity for traders to provide the best prices on swaps.

Provides a system where protocols can build and maintain liquidity to incentivise trading of their tokens.

It optimally aligns incentives between liquidity providers, traders, protocols and native token holders to drive a sustainable ecosystem.