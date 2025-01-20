Federal AI 价格 (FEDAI)
今天 Federal AI (FEDAI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。FEDAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Federal AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 748.18 USD
- Federal AI 当天价格变化为 +2.48%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FEDAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FEDAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Federal AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Federal AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Federal AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Federal AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.48%
|30天
|$ 0
|-55.88%
|60天
|$ 0
|-62.92%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Federal AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
0.00%
+2.48%
-18.31%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Federal AI is aiming to start the evolution of federated learning combined with Blockchain which highlights the potential to redefine the landscape of AI applications. This innovative approach not only propels advancements in model training but also places a paramount emphasis on safeguarding individual data privacy and security and emerges as a key driver in shaping the future of AI, where progress is intricately intertwined with the preservation of user privacy and the assurance of secure data handling. At present, Federal AI is diligently constructing various Federal Learning and blockchain powered applications to provide real world use-cases from healthcare solutions to crypto insights, predictions, and visualization. Other critical initiatives include a dedicated web application built by leveraging Federated AI Learning, the model excels in identifying potential cases of melanoma cancer from photographs. This approach benefits from a broad spectrum of data while upholding patient privacy. The distinctive quality that sets Federal AI apart from its competitors is our unwavering dedication to continuous technological and ecosystem evolution. Unlike others, our commitment to innovation knows no bounds, and satisfaction never leads to complacency. We are steadfastly engaged in rigorous research and data analysis, ensuring that our users have access to the most potent and effective investment tools available in the market. Guided by this visionary approach, we are meticulously constructing a product that embodies efficiency, simplicity, security, reliability, and scalability. Our relentless pursuit of advancement ensures that Federal AI remains at the forefront of providing cutting-edge solutions in the dynamic landscape of investment technology.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
