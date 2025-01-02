Feathercoin 价格 (FTC)
今天 Feathercoin (FTC) 的实时价格为 0.00672019 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.91M USD。FTC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Feathercoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 9.56 USD
- Feathercoin 当天价格变化为 -11.25%
- 其循环供应量为 284.02M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FTC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FTC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Feathercoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000852046760924713。
在过去30天内，Feathercoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0019878698。
在过去60天内，Feathercoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0023091735。
在过去90天内，Feathercoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.003636587799259。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000852046760924713
|-11.25%
|30天
|$ -0.0019878698
|-29.58%
|60天
|$ -0.0023091735
|-34.36%
|90天
|$ -0.003636587799259
|-35.11%
Feathercoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-11.25%
+0.53%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Feathercoin (FTC or ₣) is an open source cryptocurrency, published under the license of MIT / X11.1, based on the Litecoin protocol. On 16 April 2013 Feathercoin successfully forked from Litecoin by the creation of its genesis block. As a cryptocurrency, creation and transfer of coins is based on an open source cryptographic protocol (the blockchain) and is not managed by any central authority. The hashing algorithm chosen for Feathercoin was the Proof-of-Work NeoScrypt, which had premiered on Phoenixcoin. NeoScrypt is 25% more memory intense, which makes it less feasible to create ASICs for it. The main programmer is Peter Bushnell, at the time running the information technology for the Brasenose College of Oxford University. He explained his motivation for developing the coin in an interview with Vitalik Buterin. One month after launching Feathercoin, Peter Bushnell left his job as head of IT at the Brasenose College of Oxford University and lived off his Litecoin savings. Feathercoin was launched on 16th April 2013 and as developed by Peter Bushnell. It was forked from Litecoin, with the aim of making Feathercoin what Litecoin was supposed to be: a faster, more secure, and stable version of Bitcoin. The consensus mechanism is based on the Proof of Work (PoW) concept. The Feathercoin network runs on the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm, making it much easier and faster to mine. Feathercoin enjoyed rapid adoption by users soon after its launch, gaining immense popularity, and establishing itself as a worthy contender in a BTC/LTC dominated market. Feathercoin can be mined using either processors (CPUs) or graphics cards (GPUs). Due to the hashing algorithm of FTC, it cannot be mined with an ASIC card. Mining software is available for download at their official site. Wallets for FTC can be found over at their official website, including both desktop and mobile wallets.. While the paper money you are used to carrying around is (or can be) stored in a physical wallet, cryptocurrencies, like all digital currencies, have to be stored in a software-based digital wallet. Although you will find links to feathercoin wallets throughout the web, the only safe way to know that you're downloading the latest and correct version is by scrolling to the bottom of the coin's official home page and selecting the button for your particular operating system. Feathercoin wallets are available for Android, Linux, macOS and Windows platforms.
|1 FTC 兑换 AUD
A$0.0108195059
|1 FTC 兑换 GBP
￡0.005376152
|1 FTC 兑换 EUR
€0.0064513824
|1 FTC 兑换 USD
$0.00672019
|1 FTC 兑换 MYR
RM0.0300392493
|1 FTC 兑换 TRY
₺0.2372899089
|1 FTC 兑换 JPY
¥1.0556074452
|1 FTC 兑换 RUB
₽0.7461426957
|1 FTC 兑换 INR
₹0.5763234944
|1 FTC 兑换 IDR
Rp108.3901461157
|1 FTC 兑换 PHP
₱0.3891662029
|1 FTC 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.3412512482
|1 FTC 兑换 BRL
R$0.0426732065
|1 FTC 兑换 CAD
C$0.0096770736
|1 FTC 兑换 BDT
৳0.803062705
|1 FTC 兑换 NGN
₦10.4027197162
|1 FTC 兑换 UAH
₴0.2826511914
|1 FTC 兑换 VES
Bs0.34272969
|1 FTC 兑换 PKR
Rs1.8719089245
|1 FTC 兑换 KZT
₸3.5276293367
|1 FTC 兑换 THB
฿0.2302337094
|1 FTC 兑换 TWD
NT$0.2210270491
|1 FTC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.006048171
|1 FTC 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0522158763
|1 FTC 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.067873919