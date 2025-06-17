FashAI 价格 (FASH)
今天 FashAI (FASH) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。FASH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
FashAI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.54K USD
- FashAI 当天价格变化为 -6.02%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FASH兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FASH 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，FashAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，FashAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，FashAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，FashAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-6.02%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
FashAI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.46%
-6.02%
-20.60%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
FashAI is an AI-powered fashion platform that merges personalized style recommendations, virtual try-on technology, and social interaction within a Web3 framework. Built entirely on the Solana blockchain, FashAI is designed to deliver a seamless Web2-like user experience while ensuring that all ownership, interactions, and transactions are recorded transparently on-chain. This means users can engage with the platform in a familiar environment—uploading outfits, discovering new trends, following others, and participating in fashion communities—without needing to understand the complexities of blockchain technology. What makes FashAI truly innovative is its ability to onboard mainstream Web2 users into Web3 through invisible blockchain operations. For instance, when a user shares a look or receives engagement from others, these actions are automatically minted into ONFTs (On-chain Non-Fungible Tokens) and stored immutably on the Solana blockchain. This allows for true digital ownership and unlocks future earning and reputation-based opportunities. The platform’s native token, $FASH, powers its internal economy and rewards system. It is used to access premium AI styling tools, participate in community governance, unlock exclusive content, and support creator-driven fashion ecosystems. FashAI is also part of the Believe ecosystem, providing it with added infrastructure, scalability, and security. By bridging AI fashion technology with decentralized infrastructure, FashAI aims to redefine how people interact with digital fashion. Ultimately, FashAI’s mission is to unite the best of Web2 usability and Web3 transparency, empowering users to both enjoy and own their fashion experiences in a decentralized digital world.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
了解 FashAI（FASH）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 FASH 代币的完整经济学！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 FASH 兑换 VND
₫--
|1 FASH 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 FASH 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 FASH 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 FASH 兑换 USD
$--
|1 FASH 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 FASH 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 FASH 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 FASH 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 FASH 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 FASH 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 FASH 兑换 KRW
₩--
|1 FASH 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 FASH 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 FASH 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 FASH 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 FASH 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 FASH 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 FASH 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 FASH 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 FASH 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 FASH 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 FASH 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 FASH 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 FASH 兑换 AED
د.إ--
|1 FASH 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 FASH 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 FASH 兑换 MAD
.د.م--
|1 FASH 兑换 MXN
$--