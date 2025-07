FARTGOAT(FARTGOAT)信息

FARTGOAT emerges from the lore of fartcoin, originally launched five months ago but abandoned and forgotten. A dedicated community rediscovered and revived it, driving the token to an all-time high. By fusing the irreverent flatulence humor of fartcoin with the unrivaled prestige of GOAT—two powerful narratives each commanding over $100 million market caps—FARTGOAT stands alone as a uniquely potent and hilarious memecoin ready to conquer markets and timelines alike.