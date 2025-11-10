FartcoinCRO（PFFT）代币经济学

深入了解 FartcoinCRO（PFFT），包括其代币供应、分配模型以及实时市场数据。
更新时间：2025-11-10 15:42:54 (UTC+8)
FartcoinCRO（PFFT）代币经济学和价格数据分析

快速了解 FartcoinCRO（PFFT）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。

市值：
$ 11.71K
总供应量：
$ 970.00M
流通量：
$ 818.87M
FDV (完全稀释估值)：
$ 13.88K
最高价：
$ 0
最低价：
$ 0
当前价格：
$ 0
FartcoinCRO（PFFT）信息

Fartcoin CRO ($PFFT) – 🚀💨 Sir Tootsalot’s Legendary Gas-Powered Meme Token on Cronos!

Step into the vault of stench and prepare for lift-off: Fartcoin is here to unleash the mightiest Whoopsie! the blockchain has ever smelled. Led by our noble (and notoriously noxious) mascot Sir Tootsalot 👑💨, $PFFT farts its way through Cronos, powered by the unstoppable #Crofam and fueled by pure meme chaos.

Why Fartcoin CRO Reigns Supreme

🌐 Stealth to Stardom: From a hush-hush domain grab and a fartastic new website to an impending Wolfstreet debut, we’re turning silent beginnings into a deafening roar. 🃏 NFT Stinkers: Mint your very own sound-powered FartCard in our NFT drop, each one a randomly generated stinker ready for battle in the Fart Card Battle Game. 🎮 GameFi Guffaws: Dive into the Whoopsie! Gamble and laugh through every rip-roaring turn. Use $PFFT to unlock secret stances. 🏆 Leaderboards & Loot: Climb the ranks in our Gas Wars, the stinkiest champions snag real-world prizes, eternal bragging rights, and front-row seats to Season 2: Bubble Trouble. 🤝 Meme-tastic Community: Join forces with meme influencers, Degen streamers, and the wildest #Crofam crew. Collabs, contests, airdrops and chaos await plus teasers that’ll leave you clutching your whoopee cushion.

Get ready to light the fuse: Fartcoin CRO ($PFFT) is more than a token, it’s a full-blown gas revolution. Because when the stink rises… so do we. 💩✨

Use $PFFT in our Whoopsie game! Battle in our card game and keep your gas tank topped for endless fun.

币种官网：
https://www.fartcoincro.com/

FartcoinCRO（PFFT）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景

了解 FartcoinCRO（PFFT）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。

关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：

总供应量（Total Supply）：

已创建或将要创建的 PFFT 代币的最大数量。

流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：

当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。

最大供应量（Max Supply）：

PFFT 代币可能存在的总数量上限。

完全稀释估值（FDV）：

当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。

通胀率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。

为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？

流通供应量高 = 流动性强。

最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。

代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。

FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。

现在您已经了解了 PFFT 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 PFFT 代币的实时价格吧！

PFFT 价格预测

想知道 PFFT 的未来走势吗？我们的 PFFT 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。

