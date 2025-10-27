FartcoinCRO 当前实时价格为 0 USD。跟踪 PFFT 对 USD 实时价格更新、实时图表、市场市值、24 小时交易量等更多信息。在 MEXC 轻松探索 PFFT 价格趋势。FartcoinCRO 当前实时价格为 0 USD。跟踪 PFFT 对 USD 实时价格更新、实时图表、市场市值、24 小时交易量等更多信息。在 MEXC 轻松探索 PFFT 价格趋势。

更多关于 PFFT

PFFT 价格信息

PFFT 币种官网

PFFT 代币经济

PFFT 价格预测

FartcoinCRO 图标

FartcoinCRO 价格 (PFFT)

未上架

1 PFFT 兑换为 USD 的实时价格：

--
----
+3.50%1D
mexc
此币种数据来自第三方，MEXC 仅作为信息聚合平台。
USD
FartcoinCRO (PFFT) 实时价格图表
页面数据最近更新时间：2025-10-27 11:27:46 (UTC+8)

FartcoinCRO（PFFT）价格信息 (USD)

24 小时价格变化区间：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H最低价
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H最高价

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.45%

+3.57%

+3.11%

+3.11%

FartcoinCRO（PFFT）当前实时价格为 --。过去 24 小时内，PFFT 的交易价格在 $ 0$ 0 之间波动，市场活跃度显著。PFFT 的历史最高价为 $ 0，历史最低价为 $ 0

从短期表现来看，PFFT 在过去 1 小时内的价格变动为 +0.45%，过去 24 小时内变动为 +3.57%，过去 7 天内累计变动为 +3.11%。这些数据为您快速呈现其在 MEXC 的最新价格走势和市场动态。

FartcoinCRO（PFFT）市场信息

$ 14.19K
$ 14.19K$ 14.19K

--
----

$ 16.81K
$ 16.81K$ 16.81K

818.87M
818.87M 818.87M

970,000,000.0
970,000,000.0 970,000,000.0

FartcoinCRO 的当前市值为 $ 14.19K, 它过去 24 小时的交易量为 --。PFFT 的流通量为 818.87M，总供应量是 970000000.0，它的完全稀释估值 (FDV) 是 $ 16.81K

FartcoinCRO（PFFT）价格历史 USD

今天内，FartcoinCRO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，FartcoinCRO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，FartcoinCRO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，FartcoinCRO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0+3.57%
30天$ 0-38.05%
60天$ 0-77.44%
90天$ 0--

什么是FartcoinCRO (PFFT)

Fartcoin CRO ($PFFT) – 🚀💨 Sir Tootsalot’s Legendary Gas-Powered Meme Token on Cronos!

Step into the vault of stench and prepare for lift-off: Fartcoin is here to unleash the mightiest Whoopsie! the blockchain has ever smelled. Led by our noble (and notoriously noxious) mascot Sir Tootsalot 👑💨, $PFFT farts its way through Cronos, powered by the unstoppable #Crofam and fueled by pure meme chaos.

Why Fartcoin CRO Reigns Supreme

🌐 Stealth to Stardom: From a hush-hush domain grab and a fartastic new website to an impending Wolfstreet debut, we’re turning silent beginnings into a deafening roar. 🃏 NFT Stinkers: Mint your very own sound-powered FartCard in our NFT drop, each one a randomly generated stinker ready for battle in the Fart Card Battle Game. 🎮 GameFi Guffaws: Dive into the Whoopsie! Gamble and laugh through every rip-roaring turn. Use $PFFT to unlock secret stances. 🏆 Leaderboards & Loot: Climb the ranks in our Gas Wars, the stinkiest champions snag real-world prizes, eternal bragging rights, and front-row seats to Season 2: Bubble Trouble. 🤝 Meme-tastic Community: Join forces with meme influencers, Degen streamers, and the wildest #Crofam crew. Collabs, contests, airdrops and chaos await plus teasers that’ll leave you clutching your whoopee cushion.

Get ready to light the fuse: Fartcoin CRO ($PFFT) is more than a token, it’s a full-blown gas revolution. Because when the stink rises… so do we. 💩✨

Use $PFFT in our Whoopsie game! Battle in our card game and keep your gas tank topped for endless fun.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。

FartcoinCRO (PFFT) 资源

官网

FartcoinCRO 价格预测 (USD)

FartcoinCRO（PFFT）在明天、下周、下个月将到达多少 USD 呢？您的 FartcoinCRO（PFFT）资产在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年后、20 年后价值多少呢？您可以使用我们的价格预测工具来进行 FartcoinCRO 的长期和短期价格预测。

现在就查看 FartcoinCRO 价格预测

PFFT 兑换为当地货币

FartcoinCRO（PFFT）代币经济

了解 FartcoinCRO（PFFT）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 PFFT 代币的完整经济学

大家还在问：关于 FartcoinCRO (PFFT) 的其他问题

FartcoinCRO（PFFT）今日价格是多少？
PFFT 实时价格为 0 USD（以 USD 计），根据最新市场数据实时更新。
当前 PFFT 兑 USD 的价格是多少？
当前 PFFT 兑 USD 的价格为 $ 0。查看 MEXC 转换器 获取准确的币种兑换信息。
FartcoinCRO 的市值是多少？
PFFT 的市值为 $ 14.19K USD。市值=当前价格 × 流通供应量。市值反映该币种的总市场价值及其排名。
PFFT 的流通供应量是多少？
PFFT 的流通供应量为 818.87M USD
PFFT 的历史最高价（ATH）是多少？
PFFT 的历史最高价是 0 USD
PFFT 的历史最低价（ATL）是多少？
PFFT 的历史最低价是 0 USD
PFFT 的交易量是多少？
PFFT 的 24 小时实时交易量为 -- USD
PFFT 今年会涨吗？
PFFT 是否会上涨取决于市场行情及项目发展。查看 PFFT 价格预测 获取更深入的分析。
页面数据最近更新时间：2025-10-27 11:27:46 (UTC+8)

FartcoinCRO（PFFT）重要行业更新

时间 (UTC+8)类型资讯
10-26 23:17:37行业动态
比特币回升突破11.3万美元，以太坊突破4000美元
10-26 19:10:22行业动态
受「PING」爆火带动，x402交易笔数和交易地址数骤增数十倍
10-25 15:47:08行业动态
数据：持有100至1万枚ETH的地址群过去1周增持21.8万枚ETH
10-25 13:34:16行业动态
x402协议周交易笔数环比增涨492.63%
10-25 06:10:28行业动态
数据：今年以来沉寂7年以上比特币苏醒数量已创年度历史新高
10-24 21:49:00行业动态
Base生态部分代币开启上涨，PING、CLANKER与VIRTUAL热度居前

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

