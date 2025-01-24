Fart Of The United States 价格 (FOTUS)
今天 Fart Of The United States (FOTUS) 的实时价格为 0.00021509 USD。目前其市值为 $ 214.14K USD。FOTUS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Fart Of The United States 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 855.98K USD
- Fart Of The United States 当天价格变化为 -22.96%
- 其循环供应量为 999.98M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FOTUS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FOTUS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Fart Of The United States 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Fart Of The United States 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Fart Of The United States 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Fart Of The United States 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-22.96%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Fart Of The United States 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+6.92%
-22.96%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Fart Of The United States (FOTUS) is not just another token; it’s a movement designed to revolutionize the way we think about memes, humor, and the potential of decentralized finance. Built to bring a blast of laughter and epic energy to the ever-expanding crypto world, FOTUS is here to remind everyone that even in the serious business of blockchain technology, there’s always room for fun. With a community-first approach, a healthy dose of satire, and a commitment to shaking things up, FOTUS is set to make its mark in the digital world. At its core, FOTUS is a decentralized meme token. This means it operates on blockchain technology, ensuring transparency, security, and accessibility for all its holders. But what truly sets it apart is its unique branding and playful spirit. The token embraces a lighthearted, comedic identity that resonates with people across the globe. In a space often dominated by technical jargon and intense market competition, FOTUS dares to be different by putting humor and community engagement at the forefront.
