什么是Fantom Oasis (FTMO)

FTMO is a project launchpad designed to jump-start the nascent Fantom ecosystem by providing both a means for innovative project developers and investors to connect. The platform will support and incubate fledgling products powered by Fantom’s bleeding-edge efficiency and speed. FTMO is not simply a launchpad for projects on Fantom: it is a launchpad for the broader Fantom ecosystem as a whole. It is the mission of FTMO to bring the critical mass of users necessary for Fantom to stand on its own, with a robust developer community and a deep well of products and opportunities from which investors and developers alike can draw.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Fantom Oasis (FTMO) 资源 官网