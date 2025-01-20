什么是Faith Tribe (FTRB)

Faith Tribe is a collaborative open-source fashion design platform that empowers and rewards independent creators in the web3 economy. It is owned by Faith Connexion, a 21-year old globally-recognized luxury streetwear brand that pioneered the concept of collaborative fashion and has been worn by some of the world’s most influential fashion leaders, and is heavily private-equity backed. $FTRB gives access to an end-to-end experience, a digital business-in-a-box for designers to collaborate, create, mint, fund, manufacture, distribute and track design assets in the digital and physical realms, as well as for the purchase of clothing and staking. Faith Tribe brings together the decentralized community of designers, artists, influencers, brands, developers, and buyers under an inclusive and incentive-aligned structure that enables experimentation, remixing and discovery in fashion, where participants are rewarded for their contributions.

