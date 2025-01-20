FairERC20 价格 (FERC)
今天 FairERC20 (FERC) 的实时价格为 0.00478522 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。FERC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
FairERC20 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 130.95 USD
- FairERC20 当天价格变化为 -3.42%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 FERC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 FERC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，FairERC20 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000169747647044971。
在过去30天内，FairERC20 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0002610662。
在过去60天内，FairERC20 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0019688605。
在过去90天内，FairERC20 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.013488778842013778。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000169747647044971
|-3.42%
|30天
|$ -0.0002610662
|-5.45%
|60天
|$ -0.0019688605
|-41.14%
|90天
|$ -0.013488778842013778
|-73.81%
FairERC20 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? FERC20 is essentially based on the ERC20 standard. It combines the decentralized issuance method of BRC20 and the programmability of ERC20 smart contracts to create a new set of token protocol standards to make token issuance on Ethereum more fair. What makes your project unique? It combines the decentralized issuance method of BRC20 and the programmability of ERC20 smart contracts to create a new set of token protocol standards to make token issuance on Ethereum more fair. History of your project. FERC20 is based on the ERC20 standard protocol, so it has features that BRC20 does not have, including but not limited to: It is convenient to transfer money in wallets familiar to the public, without downloading new wallet software; It can be used in Ethereum's powerful DEFI ecosystem, including DEX, lending, multi-signature, etc.; FERC20 tokens have no owner authority, that is, no owner tokens; Tick characters can be upgraded; There is no pre-mining, the total amount of tokens is mined from zero until the hardcap is reached; Highly decentralized, the system architecture is serverless, including search, search and other functions, all carried out in smart contracts; Users interact directly with the contract. What’s next for your project? However, FERC20 is implemented on Ethereum after all, and it still needs to prevent Sybil attacks and smart contract robots. Therefore, the protocol adds three sets of attributes based on the ERC20 standard contract: Freeze period: When the user mints coins for the first time, he will enter the freezing period. If he wants to continue minting coins during the freezing period, he needs to pay a tip to the platform. For every additional coin, the tip is doubled. For example: 0.00025 ETH will be paid for the first coin minting during the freezing period, 0.0005 ETH will be paid for the second time, and 0.001 ETH will be paid for the third time... It should be noted What can your token be used for?
|1 FERC 兑换 AUD
A$0.0077042042
|1 FERC 兑换 GBP
￡0.0039238804
|1 FERC 兑换 EUR
€0.0046416634
|1 FERC 兑换 USD
$0.00478522
|1 FERC 兑换 MYR
RM0.02153349
|1 FERC 兑换 TRY
₺0.1695403446
|1 FERC 兑换 JPY
¥0.7477863294
|1 FERC 兑换 RUB
₽0.4902936412
|1 FERC 兑换 INR
₹0.4143043476
|1 FERC 兑换 IDR
Rp78.4462169568
|1 FERC 兑换 PHP
₱0.280174631
|1 FERC 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.2403137484
|1 FERC 兑换 BRL
R$0.029189842
|1 FERC 兑换 CAD
C$0.0068907168
|1 FERC 兑换 BDT
৳0.58140423
|1 FERC 兑换 NGN
₦7.4536022286
|1 FERC 兑换 UAH
₴0.2015056142
|1 FERC 兑换 VES
Bs0.25840188
|1 FERC 兑换 PKR
Rs1.3340236316
|1 FERC 兑换 KZT
₸2.5398990716
|1 FERC 兑换 THB
฿0.1652336466
|1 FERC 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1573858858
|1 FERC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0043545502
|1 FERC 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0372290116
|1 FERC 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0480436088