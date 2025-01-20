什么是EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP)

EZswap Protocol is revolutionizing the gaming industry as the premier Game NFT DEX Protocol and Smart Inscription Protocol, supporting ERC404, ERC721 & ERC1155. It stands out as the first platform enabling games to trade their assets seamlessly using an innovative in-game Liquidity Pool (LP) system. This system allows for the creation of LPs with NFTs and ERC-20 tokens, facilitating dynamic asset market-making without incurring fixed costs. This approach effectively controls prices and generates significant wealth effects. Additionally, EZswap Protocol pioneers in the field of smart inscription trading, tapping into the potential of inscription gaming. With its potential to attract millions of users, EZswap Protocol is poised to lead the next wave of gaming and inscription trends.

EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) 资源 白皮书 官网