什么是eZKalibur (SWORD)

eZKalibur is the first ecosystem-focused and community-driven DEX built on zkSync Era. eZKalibur AMM is designed in a simple, efficient, fast, cheap, and secure way to trade one ERC-20 token for another via our automated liquidity pools. With eZKalibur, you can trade with ease, knowing that you're in control of your assets and that your transactions are protected. Swapping your tokens on eZKalibur is the simplest type of trading and it can be done by following these steps: Make sure you're on the zkSync network and then connect your wallet to eZKalibur. In the upper section, select the token from the list which you want to swap and that token must be available in your wallet which you connected. In the lower section, select the token that you want to swap with the token you selected above. Make sure the slippage amount is right which varies from token to token. If you're swapping a particular token for the first time on eZKalibur then you'll have to enable the token first by clicking on enable button and confirming the transaction in your wallet. Then click swap and confirm the swap transaction in your wallet.

eZKalibur (SWORD) 资源 官网