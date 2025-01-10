EyeTech 价格 (EYE)
今天 EyeTech (EYE) 的实时价格为 0.00297986 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.98M USD。EYE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
EyeTech 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 27.43K USD
- EyeTech 当天价格变化为 -18.22%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EYE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 EYE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，EyeTech 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000664105449368165。
在过去30天内，EyeTech 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0004288319。
在过去60天内，EyeTech 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0006282114。
在过去90天内，EyeTech 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.000894030265413789。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000664105449368165
|-18.22%
|30天
|$ +0.0004288319
|+14.39%
|60天
|$ +0.0006282114
|+21.08%
|90天
|$ +0.000894030265413789
|+42.86%
EyeTech 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.33%
-18.22%
+37.55%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
