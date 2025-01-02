Extra Finance 价格 (EXTRA)
今天 Extra Finance (EXTRA) 的实时价格为 0.065369 USD。目前其市值为 $ 19.48M USD。EXTRA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Extra Finance 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 187.56K USD
- Extra Finance 当天价格变化为 -0.23%
- 其循环供应量为 297.98M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EXTRA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。
今天内，Extra Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00015280077393823。
在过去30天内，Extra Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0177966775。
在过去60天内，Extra Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0151572538。
在过去90天内，Extra Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00552424483129539。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00015280077393823
|-0.23%
|30天
|$ -0.0177966775
|-27.22%
|60天
|$ -0.0151572538
|-23.18%
|90天
|$ -0.00552424483129539
|-7.79%
Extra Finance 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.33%
-0.23%
-9.44%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Extra Finance is a leveraged yield farming & lending protocol built on Optimism. What makes your project unique? On Extra Finance, users can implement customized farming strategies, or deposit to lending pools to earn lending interest. History of your project. Mar 23, 2023 - Testnet Launch on Optimism May 9, 2023 - Mainnet Launch on Optimism What’s next for your project? Extra Finance’s roadmap is as follows: 2023 Q3: Integrate CLAMM One-click Yield Farming Templates Yield Farming Simulation & Calculation Tool 2023 Q4: Release of Advanced Strategy Vaults 2024 Q1: Social Farming: User-to-User Yield Strategy Following Extra Finance V2 What can your token be used for? Extra Finance uses two tokens to manage its utility and governance: `$EXTRA` — ERC-20 utility token of the protocol `$veEXTRA` — ERC-20 governance token of the protocol `$EXTRA` is used for rewarding liquidity providers through emissions. `$veEXTRA` is used for governance. Any `$EXTRA` holder can vote-escrow their tokens and receive a `$veEXTRA` in exchange. Utility By holding `$veEXTRA`, users can unlock the following benefits and features: APR rewards, sourced from both protocol fees and `$EXTRA` token incentives. - The protocol fee comprises various tokens collected into the treasury and is shared once per epoch. It is used to buy back `$EXTRA` tokens from the market and then distribute them to holders of `$veEXTRA` tokens. - A portion of the `$EXTRA` tokens allocated to the community will also be assigned to `$veEXTRA` token holders, subject to a specific emission plan. - At the end of each epoch, rewards will be accumulated. Unlock up to 4x leverage for yield farming pools. Gain access to lending pools with a high utilization rate. (`$veEXTRA` holders only) Vote & Governance in the community. `$veEXTRA`is the voting power in Extra Finance's on-chain governance process. Users could use it to cast for/against community proposals.
