Exodus AI（EXO）信息

AI-driven prediction markets powered by crowd wisdom & social media analytics. $EXO beta is now live - predict, earn, and earn points.

Exodus AI is a revolutionary platform that combines artificial intelligence, social media analytics, and crowd wisdom to predict near-future outcomes of real-world events with unprecedented accuracy.

Our advanced AI models process vast amounts of data from multiple sources, including social media trends, market indicators, and historical patterns, to generate highly accurate predictions about upcoming events.

What sets us apart is our unique approach to combining machine learning with collective human intelligence. By aggregating insights from our community of expert predictors and validating them through our AI systems, we achieve prediction accuracy rates that consistently outperform traditional forecasting methods.