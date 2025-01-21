Exatech 价格 (EXT)
今天 Exatech (EXT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。EXT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Exatech 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 443.96 USD
- Exatech 当天价格变化为 -13.97%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EXT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 EXT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Exatech 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Exatech 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Exatech 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Exatech 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-13.97%
|30天
|$ 0
|-40.86%
|60天
|$ 0
|-34.49%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Exatech 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.20%
-13.97%
-10.92%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The POAI Blockchain is a decentralized platform built on the Exa_Tech network that uses blockchain technology to revolutionize the world. Exa_Tech Network is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to handle large transactions per second and has low gas fees. The POAI blockchain is designed to provide a secure, transparent and immutable record of all data, which can be accessed by anyone from anywhere around the world. world. The platform uses smart contracts to automate processes, ensure that all data is properly validated and authenticated, and to encourage participation in the platform through a token-based system. One of the key benefits of the POAI blockchain on the Exa_Tech network is its ability to handle large transactions per second. This is important for platforms like POAI, which deal with large amounts of data that need to be processed quickly and efficiently. With Exa_Tech's high-performance network capabilities, POAI can handle large amounts of data quickly and accurately. Another advantage of the POAI blockchain on the Exa_Tech network is low fuel costs. Gas fees are transaction fees paid by users to the network to carry out transactions. With low fuel costs, POAI is able to provide cost-effective services to users, making it accessible to more professionals. Overall, the combination of POAI blockchain and Exa_Tech network provides a powerful platform for professional developers and researchers to collaborate, share information and develop everything. With low gas costs, high performance capabilities, and the ability to handle large transactions per second, the POAI blockchain is poised to revolutionize technology in blockchain systems and ecosystems.
