Exactly Token 价格 (EXA)
今天 Exactly Token (EXA) 的实时价格为 0.216051 USD。目前其市值为 $ 403.20K USD。EXA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Exactly Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 14.80K USD
- Exactly Token 当天价格变化为 +24.67%
- 其循环供应量为 1.87M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EXA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 EXA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Exactly Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.04274779。
在过去30天内，Exactly Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0175387609。
在过去60天内，Exactly Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0065440119。
在过去90天内，Exactly Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.18056209511931103。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.04274779
|+24.67%
|30天
|$ -0.0175387609
|-8.11%
|60天
|$ -0.0065440119
|-3.02%
|90天
|$ -0.18056209511931103
|-45.52%
Exactly Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.86%
+24.67%
+29.83%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Exactly is a decentralized and open-source DeFi protocol that allows users to exchange the value of their crypto assets through deposits easily and borrows with variable and fixed interest rates. What makes your project unique? Unlike other fixed rate protocols that determine fixed rates based on the price of various maturity tokens, Exactly Protocol is the first to determine fixed rates based on the utilization rate of pools with different maturity dates. This means the protocol does not need a custom AMM to trade maturity tokens; it only needs a variable rate pool that consistently provides liquidity to the different fixed rate pools. History of your project: Exactly Protocol was started in July 2021, launched to Ethereum Mainnet in November 2022, and to Optimism in March 2023 by a team of stakeholders with software, economics, finance, and math expertise. Exactly was funded by long-term capital partners with a track record of alignment with Web2 and Web3 ecosystems. Some of our current investors are Kazsek, BairesDAO, NXTP, Newtopia, Kain Warwick (Co-Founder of Synthetix), Esteban Ordano (Co-Founder of Decentraland), Matias Woloski (Co-Founder of Auth0), Daedalus among others. What’s next for your project? Continue growing following Optimism’s Superchain approach and partner with web3 projects and web2 fintech in the long term to bring the benefits of Defi to the end-user. What can your token be used for? (Utility, NOT tokenomics) The EXA token serves as the governance token of Exactly Protocol, granting holders the right to vote on proposals for changes and upgrades in the protocol. EXA holders will wield power over the Exactly Protocol’s treasury, risk management, and smart contract upgrades.
