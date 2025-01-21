什么是EverRise SOL (RISE)

The Everrise ecosystem built on Solana is comprised of a multitude of utilities that will not only allow for a community of builders and investors to come together, but also contribute to the overarching narrative of Solana, Introducing EverRise Who We Are Each team member has been hand selected from previous projects to combine that no one was ever had before. A team building in transparency for the open market and to build a sense of trust with the community members & investors. Our Mission & Vission Explore the future. In a space cluttered with cute, nonsense recycled washed memes, EverRise is here to introduce fresh meta to the space. One more serious & that is going to Rise the space of Solana together. EverRise is on a mission to get everyone on the spaceship to be the next Billion dollar project.

EverRise SOL (RISE) 资源 官网