Eve AI 价格 (EVEAI)
今天 Eve AI (EVEAI) 的实时价格为 0.01594584 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.38M USD。EVEAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Eve AI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 15.42K USD
- Eve AI 当天价格变化为 +27.03%
- 其循环供应量为 86.59M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EVEAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 EVEAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Eve AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00339338。
在过去30天内，Eve AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0045134588。
在过去60天内，Eve AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0058345605。
在过去90天内，Eve AI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00352561796202555。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00339338
|+27.03%
|30天
|$ -0.0045134588
|-28.30%
|60天
|$ +0.0058345605
|+36.59%
|90天
|$ +0.00352561796202555
|+28.39%
Eve AI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.06%
+27.03%
+34.53%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
EVEAI is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project that aims to bridge the gap between artificial and human intelligence. Their innovative technology allows users to create stunning visuals with the help of AI, which meets decentralization and web3 with their unique EVEAI dapp. The project offers both a free and premium version, with premium features available to users who hold EVEAI tokens. The premium features include access to all models, watermark removal, upscaling of high-quality images, image-to-image, and many more... The team behind EVEAI has created the first AI Digital Girlfriend that users can interact with, adding an exciting level of engagement to the technology. The project is committed to continuously improving its protocol and adding new features, such as text-to-video,audio on DG and more... The use of EVEAI token as a means of unlocking premium features aligns with the broader cryptocurrency community's values of decentralization and democratization, giving users more control over their access to the technology. The ability to generate images from text has the potential to revolutionize the way designers, artists, and creatives create visual content. EVEAI's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and improving the user experience makes them a project worth following. With their innovative approach and dedication to advancing their technology, EVEAI is set to become a leader in the intersection of AI, Web3, and visual content creation.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 EVEAI 兑换 AUD
A$0.0256728024
|1 EVEAI 兑换 GBP
￡0.012756672
|1 EVEAI 兑换 EUR
€0.0153080064
|1 EVEAI 兑换 USD
$0.01594584
|1 EVEAI 兑换 MYR
RM0.0712779048
|1 EVEAI 兑换 TRY
₺0.5630476104
|1 EVEAI 兑换 JPY
¥2.5047725472
|1 EVEAI 兑换 RUB
₽1.7704666152
|1 EVEAI 兑换 INR
₹1.3675152384
|1 EVEAI 兑换 IDR
Rp257.1909317352
|1 EVEAI 兑换 PHP
₱0.9229452192
|1 EVEAI 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.8094108384
|1 EVEAI 兑换 BRL
R$0.1010966256
|1 EVEAI 兑换 CAD
C$0.0229620096
|1 EVEAI 兑换 BDT
৳1.90552788
|1 EVEAI 兑换 NGN
₦24.6838414032
|1 EVEAI 兑换 UAH
₴0.6706820304
|1 EVEAI 兑换 VES
Bs0.81323784
|1 EVEAI 兑换 PKR
Rs4.441713732
|1 EVEAI 兑换 KZT
₸8.3704497912
|1 EVEAI 兑换 THB
฿0.5463044784
|1 EVEAI 兑换 TWD
NT$0.5242992192
|1 EVEAI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.014351256
|1 EVEAI 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1238991768
|1 EVEAI 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.161052984