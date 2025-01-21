Evai 价格 (EV)
今天 Evai (EV) 的实时价格为 0.00252355 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。EV 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Evai 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 551.01 USD
- Evai 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EV兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 EV 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Evai 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Evai 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003526605。
在过去60天内，Evai 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0520787494。
在过去90天内，Evai 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0017619030006467326。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0003526605
|-13.97%
|60天
|$ +0.0520787494
|+2,063.71%
|90天
|$ +0.0017619030006467326
|+231.33%
Evai 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-4.72%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Conceived and developed by leading economic researchers—headed by Professor of Finance Andros Gregoriou, a leading academic who has published over 120 academic research papers—Evai harnesses AI and machine learning to produce unbiased cryptoasset ratings at www.evai.io. The ratings provide short-term trading ratings, while an upcoming upgrade will identify long-term underlying value for each cryptoasset. The EV asset is a utility token on BSC, which rewards holders via an innovative 5% tax, built into the tokenomics via smart contract, triggered anytime the token is bought or sold. The 5% tax is reflected back to the project, split into five key areas: 1% marketing, 1% rewards to all EV holders proportionate to holding, 1% development, 1% token burn, 1% to liquidity pools which supports the project up until token goes live on centralised exchanges, at which time the tax will cease. Advanced level access to the Evai ratings will begin in Q2 2022 for $49 per month. Users will enjoy access to ratings on all leading assets and a range of other innovative features for up to half price when paid for in EV.
|1 EV 兑换 AUD
A$0.00403768
|1 EV 兑换 GBP
￡0.0020440755
|1 EV 兑换 EUR
€0.002422608
|1 EV 兑换 USD
$0.00252355
|1 EV 兑换 MYR
RM0.0112802685
|1 EV 兑换 TRY
₺0.08983838
|1 EV 兑换 JPY
¥0.392512967
|1 EV 兑换 RUB
₽0.2548533145
|1 EV 兑换 INR
₹0.2183123105
|1 EV 兑换 IDR
Rp41.369665512
|1 EV 兑换 PHP
₱0.147476262
|1 EV 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.126985036
|1 EV 兑换 BRL
R$0.0152170065
|1 EV 兑换 CAD
C$0.003633912
|1 EV 兑换 BDT
৳0.3076964515
|1 EV 兑换 NGN
₦3.9185432045
|1 EV 兑换 UAH
₴0.1065695165
|1 EV 兑换 VES
Bs0.1362717
|1 EV 兑换 PKR
Rs0.703717153
|1 EV 兑换 KZT
₸1.338743275
|1 EV 兑换 THB
฿0.085901642
|1 EV 兑换 TWD
NT$0.082621027
|1 EV 兑换 CHF
Fr0.002271195
|1 EV 兑换 HKD
HK$0.019633219
|1 EV 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.025285971