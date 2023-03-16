ETHforestAI（ETHFAI）代币经济学
ETHforestAI（ETHFAI）信息
What is the project about? ETHforestAI is a Web3 learning platform with an integrated AI chatbot, built-in Learn-To-Earn, Real Yield and Creator Economy elements. The platform is built around a unique approach to education, providing users with a fun and interactive way to learn about Web3 and decentralized technologies.
What makes your project unique? Combining our AI chatbot and Learning platform together creates a good connection between the two and our users can learn with ease.
History of your project. We've been working for a few months on this project behind the scenes and launched it on the Arbitrum blockhain on 16th of March 2023.
What’s next for your project? End of Q1 - 1. Public early alpha of the AI chatbot Early Q2 - 1. Quiz system implementation in the platform Q2 - 2. Beta version of the learning platform, which will include most of the planned mechanics End of Q2 - 3. Public beta version of the AI chatbot Q3 - Full implementation of the platform and AI
What can your token be used for? $ETHFAI is currently used for trading and supporting our ecosystem. It will also be used as a whitelist for our holders to be able to access the AI chatbot.
ETHforestAI（ETHFAI）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 ETHforestAI（ETHFAI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
ETHforestAI（ETHFAI）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 ETHforestAI（ETHFAI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 ETHFAI 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
ETHFAI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 ETHFAI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 ETHFAI 代币的实时价格吧！
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。