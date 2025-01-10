ETHforestAI 价格 (ETHFAI)
今天 ETHforestAI (ETHFAI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 16.81K USD。ETHFAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ETHforestAI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 57.06 USD
- ETHforestAI 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 22.57B USD
今天内，ETHforestAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，ETHforestAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，ETHforestAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，ETHforestAI 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-5.30%
|60天
|$ 0
|-10.88%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ETHforestAI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+4.99%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? ETHforestAI is a Web3 learning platform with an integrated AI chatbot, built-in Learn-To-Earn, Real Yield and Creator Economy elements. The platform is built around a unique approach to education, providing users with a fun and interactive way to learn about Web3 and decentralized technologies. What makes your project unique? Combining our AI chatbot and Learning platform together creates a good connection between the two and our users can learn with ease. History of your project. We've been working for a few months on this project behind the scenes and launched it on the Arbitrum blockhain on 16th of March 2023. What’s next for your project? End of Q1 - 1. Public early alpha of the AI chatbot Early Q2 - 1. Quiz system implementation in the platform Q2 - 2. Beta version of the learning platform, which will include most of the planned mechanics End of Q2 - 3. Public beta version of the AI chatbot Q3 - Full implementation of the platform and AI What can your token be used for? $ETHFAI is currently used for trading and supporting our ecosystem. It will also be used as a whitelist for our holders to be able to access the AI chatbot.
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 USD
$--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 ETHFAI 兑换 MAD
.د.م--