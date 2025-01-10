Ethereum Origins 价格 (LAPUTA)
今天 Ethereum Origins (LAPUTA) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 34.66K USD。LAPUTA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Ethereum Origins 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 98.97 USD
- Ethereum Origins 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LAPUTA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LAPUTA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Ethereum Origins 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Ethereum Origins 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Ethereum Origins 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Ethereum Origins 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-25.06%
|60天
|$ 0
|-45.30%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Ethereum Origins 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
+6.04%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"Laputa : Castle in the Sky" is the source of inspiration of @VitalikButerin for the creation of Ethereum Brought to life! The CTO team is striving to get the word out on all social media crypto platforms in a fun and educational way. Ethereum and the Castle on the Hill: A Conceptual Exploration Disclaimer: While there isn't a direct, documented connection between Ethereum and the song "Castle on the Hill" by Ed Sheeran, there are intriguing parallels that can be drawn between the themes of the song and the philosophy behind Ethereum. Key Themes in "Castle on the Hill" * Nostalgia and longing: The song reflects on a simpler time, a "castle on the hill," often associated with childhood innocence and security. * Change and loss: The singer confronts the challenges of growing up and the inevitable changes that accompany it. * Resilience and perseverance: Despite the challenges, there's a determination to overcome adversity and hold onto cherished memories. Parallels with Ethereum * Decentralization and Community: Ethereum's blockchain technology fosters a decentralized community, much like the "castle on the hill" representing a close-knit community. Both Ethereum and the movie Castle on the hill seek to break free from traditional constraints and embrace innovation. Ethereum's underlying technology aims to be resilient against attacks and provide a secure foundation for decentralized applications, much like the castle symbolizing a place of safety and security. Ethereum, as a pioneer in this space, strives to build a platform that upholds these ideals, even as it faces challenges and evolves.
