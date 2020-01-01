Ethane（C2H6）信息

Ethane is the first and only decentralized exchange (DEX) to offer fully Ethless transactions for swap users. Ethless transactions are a groundbreaking feature that allows traders to pay gas fees with the native token they are swapping out of, eliminating the need for ETH entirely during swaps. This innovative approach streamlines on-chain trading for all DEX traders. Swap Features

Ethless Swap Users cover ETH gas fees with the token they are swapping out of instead of ETH.

One Click Swap Simply sign a message to swap your tokens. No pop-ups requesting gas fees!

MEV Protection

Ethane offers a 99.9% MEV protection rate during swaps.

Social Login Forget private keys; connect your wallet to your social account of choice.

Professional Trading UI Built by traders, for traders.

Private Transactions Ethane transactions are sent to a private, high-speed node service and are not submitted to the public mempool