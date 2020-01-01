Eternals（ETER）信息

Eternals is a gaming ecosystem that aims to unite multiple game worlds into a single, ever-expanding multiverse. Its purpose is to empower studios and publishers to transform creative ideas into interconnected gaming universes, leveraging Web3 tools like blockchain for extended game lifecycles and community-owned intellectual properties. The platform functions as a bridge between creators and players, delivering immersive, dynamic experiences that transcend traditional gaming. Its utility lies in fostering innovation, enabling profit through revenue generation (millions in six months), and building a loyal community (thousands of users). By integrating creativity, community ownership, and profitability, Eternals seeks to redefine gaming as a collaborative, evolving adventure.