ETCPOW 价格 (ETCPOW)
今天 ETCPOW (ETCPOW) 的实时价格为 0.01356452 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ETCPOW 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ETCPOW 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.93K USD
- ETCPOW 当天价格变化为 -1.01%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ETCPOW兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ETCPOW 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ETCPOW 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00013869781531467。
在过去30天内，ETCPOW 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0024373326。
在过去60天内，ETCPOW 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000855161。
在过去90天内，ETCPOW 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.002058581424289956。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00013869781531467
|-1.01%
|30天
|$ -0.0024373326
|-17.96%
|60天
|$ +0.0000855161
|+0.63%
|90天
|$ +0.002058581424289956
|+17.89%
ETCPOW 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.06%
-1.01%
+5.31%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? ETCPOW is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum Classic network. It is designed to become the lifeblood of the ETCMC ecosystem, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting decentralization and rewarding network participation. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, ETCPOW is poised to become a cornerstone of the Ethereum Classic landscape. What makes your project unique? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW serves as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. History of your project. The project is still under development but has been active since April 2023 What’s next for your project? Future Development: Decentralized Exchange A potential future development is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that rewards liquidity providers with ETCPOW. This would encourage liquidity provision, boost ETCPOW demand, and further integrate ETCPOW into the Ethereum Classic ecosystem. This DEX could fill a gap in the market and provide a valuable service to the ETC community Potential Burn Mechanism A future burn mechanism is being considered, which could enhance ETCPOW's value by creating scarcity through the destruction of tokens used for fees or other transactions. This potential feature could serve as a deflationary mechanism, increasing the value of the remaining tokens. What can your token be used for? Network Participation Rewards ETCPOW will serve as a reward for miners and node operators in the ETCMC ecosystem. This unique reward system is set to encourage active participation, fortifying the network's security and decentralization. Miners and node operators will be incentivized to contribute to the network, creating a robust and secure ecosystem. Staking Rewards ETCPOW holders will have the opportunity to stake their tokens for additional rewards. This staking mechanism is designed to promote token retention and price stability, offering an attractive incentive for long-term holders and contributing to the overall health of the ETCMC ecosystem. Ecosystem Currency ETCPOW will be a versatile currency within the ETCMC ecosystem. It will be used to purchase the ETCMC mining software, pay for new DAO memberships, and acquire plug-and-play nodes. This integration of ETCPOW into the ecosystem's economy is expected to create a consistent demand for the token. DAO Governance ETCPOW will be integral to the ETCMC DAO governance. Proposal submission fees and voting rights will be tied to ETCPOW, fostering a demand among DAO members and empowering token holders. This integration of ETCPOW into the governance process will give token holders a say in the project's direction, fostering a truly decentralized and democratic ecosystem.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 AUD
A$0.021703232
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 GBP
￡0.0109872612
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 EUR
€0.0130219392
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 USD
$0.01356452
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 MYR
RM0.0609046948
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 TRY
₺0.4827612668
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 JPY
¥2.1164720556
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 RUB
₽1.385615718
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 INR
₹1.1738735608
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 IDR
Rp222.3691447488
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 PHP
₱0.7933887748
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.6828379368
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 BRL
R$0.0824722816
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 CAD
C$0.0195329088
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 BDT
৳1.6479535348
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 NGN
₦21.095541504
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 UAH
₴0.571066292
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 VES
Bs0.73248408
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 PKR
Rs3.7793465624
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 KZT
₸7.19597786
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 THB
฿0.4653986812
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 TWD
NT$0.4445093204
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0123437132
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1055319656
|1 ETCPOW 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1361877808