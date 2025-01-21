什么是Eric the Goldfish (ERIC)

Oh hi im Elon’s fish eric nice to meet you Eric the Goldfish is a meme token, Fun for the community and long-term benefit for holders. We are more than just a token, we created an engaging fishing game that blends the world of blockchain fun. Join us in the pursuit of adventures as we cast our nets together. Eric the Goldfish is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $ERIC is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $ERIC show you the way.

Eric the Goldfish (ERIC) 资源 官网