什么是Ergopad (ERGOPAD)

What is Ergopad? Ergopad is a token launch and fundraising platform, built on the Ergo blockchain, giving anyone holding Ergopad a chance to participate on the ground floor with Ergo Token IDO‘s. Ergopad is providing services which may help grassroots projects build the global financial future, creating products that enable ordinary people to take part in commerce, without limitation. Our services include funding. marketing and branding, as well as blockchain development. Ergopad is not only a decentralized launch platform, it also includes a staking platform as well as a dashboard which displays a portfolio for all assets held on the Ergo blockchain. Ergopad Tokenomics: Ergopad minted their governance token with a maximum of 400 million tokens. 80% of the supply is reserved for staking participants, 10% of the tokens were released in seed rounds, 1% is reserved for the IDO on Ergodex and 6% of the total supply is reserved for the DAO treasury of Ergopad. Over the next 3 years, the staking rewards will be distributed among all participants, which is 293k Ergopads daily. Trading Ergopad Ergopad released its own IDO on Ergodex, the first exchange built on the Ergo blockchain. Currently there are two trading pairs for Ergopad which are Ergopad/Erg and Ergopad/sigUSD. You can trade ergopad on Ergodex through the link below. https://app.ergodex.io/swap

Ergopad (ERGOPAD) 资源 白皮书 官网