Era7 价格 (ERA)
今天 Era7 (ERA) 的实时价格为 0.00111734 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ERA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Era7 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.21 USD
- Era7 当天价格变化为 +0.02%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ERA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ERA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Era7 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Era7 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000556541。
在过去60天内，Era7 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0022946537。
在过去90天内，Era7 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0007721628936645761。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.02%
|30天
|$ -0.0000556541
|-4.98%
|60天
|$ +0.0022946537
|+205.37%
|90天
|$ +0.0007721628936645761
|+223.70%
Era7 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Era7: Game of Truth is a metaverse-style TCG, developed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which has been created by a team of core blockchain technicians and members of well-known casual game development companies. This is an addictive yet state-of-the-art card-trading game that uses a ground-breaking new gaming method. With the perfect combination of fighting and strategy, this game becomes thrillingly immersive and is split up into separate three-minute games. Players can combine the cards in their own card library in different ways to ensure that their deck is as strong as possible. They can play either PVE or PVP by deploying and placing cards. Different cards have different effects, and whether we’re talking about Common or Legendary cards, players will be keen to collect them all. Players will be tasked not only to watch their own deck but also to carefully observe the movements and positioning of their opponents. This provides the player with an incentive to practice and develop their in-game skills over time while receiving fantastic brain training akin to that received by chess players. Only, this training is manifested in skilfully using heroes to ride thousands out to the battlefield. Of course, in addition to the game being fun, each one of the player’s cards has its own value. Players can obtain high-value cards by collecting, fighting, trading, summoning or synthesizing certain cards. This is also one of the biggest charms of GameFi when compared with traditional games. Era7 will continuously update the game’s content, adding new cards, playing methods and battle passes to meet the continuous needs of players while generating revenue across the board. Early players of Era7 will enjoy dividends from the ecosystem. We have a reward mechanism in place for inviting friends and sharing the game. Era7 provides a whole host of profit models for individuals and organizations from a variety of backgrounds and vertical markets. E-sports is a core element of Era7: The game’s competitive ecosystem can be used by players who wish to place bets. Play to Earn: Era7 establishes an immersive gaming experience and a complete closed-loop economic system inside its metaverse. Era7: Game of Truth is a metaverse-style TCG. Different from ordinary games, Era7 combines NFTs, DeFi and the blockchain, transforming it into an international NFT-based GameFi experience. This really fleshes out the concept of ‘NFT + Gamification + DeFi’. The cards in the Era7 metaverse not only manifest as NFTs, so collect and appreciate in value on the blockchain, but also feature a range of playability within the game itself.
|1 ERA 兑换 AUD
A$0.001787744
|1 ERA 兑换 GBP
￡0.0009050454
|1 ERA 兑换 EUR
€0.0010726464
|1 ERA 兑换 USD
$0.00111734
|1 ERA 兑换 MYR
RM0.0049945098
|1 ERA 兑换 TRY
₺0.039777304
|1 ERA 兑换 JPY
¥0.1737910636
|1 ERA 兑换 RUB
₽0.1128401666
|1 ERA 兑换 INR
₹0.0966610834
|1 ERA 兑换 IDR
Rp18.3170462496
|1 ERA 兑换 PHP
₱0.0652973496
|1 ERA 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0562245488
|1 ERA 兑换 BRL
R$0.0067375602
|1 ERA 兑换 CAD
C$0.0016089696
|1 ERA 兑换 BDT
৳0.1362372662
|1 ERA 兑换 NGN
₦1.7349943786
|1 ERA 兑换 UAH
₴0.0471852682
|1 ERA 兑换 VES
Bs0.06033636
|1 ERA 兑换 PKR
Rs0.3115814324
|1 ERA 兑换 KZT
₸0.59274887
|1 ERA 兑换 THB
฿0.038045427
|1 ERA 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0365817116
|1 ERA 兑换 CHF
Fr0.001005606
|1 ERA 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0086929052
|1 ERA 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0111957468