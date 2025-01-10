Equilibre 价格 (VARA)
今天 Equilibre (VARA) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.47K USD。VARA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Equilibre 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.42 USD
- Equilibre 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 52.52M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VARA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VARA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Equilibre 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Equilibre 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Equilibre 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Equilibre 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-15.98%
|60天
|$ 0
|-35.33%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Equilibre 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-2.12%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Équilibre is an ve(3,3) AMM (Automatic Market Maker) designed to provide large liquidity & low swapping fees. Equilibre has added a number of improvements to its protocol to create a more secure and comprehensive application environment: Improvements over Velodrome v1 1. Internal bribes contract has been modified to achieve the following two improvements. 1.1.No double claim of trading fees in the same epoch. 1.2. Errors related to the difference of decimals in tokens when claiming rewards have been fixed. 2. UI simplified on platform to provide users a more direct and simple interaction. 3.API and UX optimization 3.1. Impossibility of errors between volatility and stability when creating an LP. 3.2. No attachment between your veNFT and liquidity. 3.3.Simplification of processes when releasing your veNFT. 3.4 Other small ones such as routing optimization (support of tax tokens). Lighter and simplified documentation to reduce the learning curve and allow new users to understand the ve(3.3) model and app flow. Which tokens has equilibre? Équilibre Finance uses two tokens to manage its utility and governance: $VARA — ERC-20 utility token of the protocol $veVARA — ERC-721 governance token in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) How you can use our platform? 1. Stake in any LP to earn VARA emissions. 2. Lock VARA to get veVARA 3. Use veVARA to vote for gauges and govern over the VARA emissions distribution. 4. Claim all your rewards: 4.1 Emissions = Protocol's emissions assigned to every LP based on the total votes received during the previous epoch. 4.2 Rebase = A way to prevent the dilution of the voting power over time. The more people there are locking VARA, the more rebase you will receive. 4.3 Bribes = Additional incentives / voting rewards offered to attract voters. 4.4 Trading Fees = Trading fees from the swap transactions related to the LPs you have voted for.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 VARA 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 VARA 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 VARA 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 VARA 兑换 USD
$--
|1 VARA 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 VARA 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 VARA 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 VARA 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 VARA 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 VARA 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 VARA 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 VARA 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 VARA 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 VARA 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 VARA 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 VARA 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 VARA 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 VARA 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 VARA 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 VARA 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 VARA 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 VARA 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 VARA 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 VARA 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 VARA 兑换 MAD
.د.م--