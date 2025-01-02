eosDAC 价格 (EOSDAC)
今天 eosDAC (EOSDAC) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 336.86K USD。EOSDAC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
eosDAC 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 0.70 USD
- eosDAC 当天价格变化为 +11.02%
- 其循环供应量为 961.92M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EOSDAC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 EOSDAC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，eosDAC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，eosDAC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，eosDAC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，eosDAC 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+11.02%
|30天
|$ 0
|-12.79%
|60天
|$ 0
|+16.76%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
eosDAC 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.11%
+11.02%
+9.20%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
EosDAC is currently an ERC-20 standard token on the Ethereum blockchain. Once the EOS platform launches, the ERC20 token contract will be frozen and the ledger will be transferred over to EOS through a process, defined by the launch team, that will be described on the eosDAC website and social media channels. BlockMaker Ltd has created a total token supply for eosDAC of 1,200,000,000. These tokens represent the community members of eosDAC, who will own and control the DAC (Decentralised Autonomous Community) once it is launched on the EOS blockchain in June 2018. EosDAC will seek to have it’s tokens listed on a number of major cryptocurrency exchanges. 75% of eosDAC tokens (900,000,000) have been allocated for an airdrop to EOS token holders. All EOS token holders holding over 100 tokens* at the end of Day 300 of the EOS crowdsale (April 15th 2018, 01:00:00 UTC) will receive 1 eosDAC token for each EOS token that they hold, these tokens will be transferred directly into their Ethereum (ERC20 compatible) wallet. The actual airdrop will be made as soon as possible after this date and after we have run necessary tests and checks. All Ethereum accounts that have 100 or more EOS tokens in them at the snapshot on the 15th April will automatically receive the airdrop. Any accounts with less than 100 tokens will not automatically receive the airdrop but will be eligible (until 15th May 2018) to apply using eosdac.io/airdrop. While eosDAC will now include Crypto Exchange wallets in the airdrop, you will need to contact your exchange directly to check that they will distribute the eosDAC tokens to an eosDAC wallet under your control. If your exchange is not prepared to do this you would need to withdraw your EOS tokens to an exchange that does support the eosDAC airdrop, or better still to an ethereum address for which you have the private key. Most exchanges will support airdrop distributions as long as they receive enough customers requesting them to.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 USD
$--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 EOSDAC 兑换 MAD
.د.م--