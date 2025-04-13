Entangle 价格 (NTGL)
今天 Entangle (NTGL) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 238.11M USD。NTGL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Entangle 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Entangle 当天价格变化为 -10.80%
- 其循环供应量为 602.24B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NTGL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NTGL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Entangle 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Entangle 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Entangle 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Entangle 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-10.80%
|30天
|$ 0
|-88.99%
|60天
|$ 0
|-99.25%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Entangle 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-10.62%
-10.80%
+7.24%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Entangle is the essential infrastructure needed to build the Infinite Web3. As the decentralized digital highway connecting blockchains, data, AI, and real-world applications, it empowers developers to build, scale, and automate the technologies shaping the future of Web3—including AI, robotics, Real World Assets (RWA), and beyond. Entangle provides the critical toolkit for those building the most advanced and transformative products in tomorrow’s decentralized, autonomous digital-world. This isn’t just a technology to adopt; it’s the infrastructure every builder will need to lead the next wave of progress. Key Features of Entangle Universal Interoperability Protocol (UIP): The first fully abstracted communication network bridging EVM and non-EVM blockchains, UIP ensures fast, seamless and decentralised communication. It powers universal applications, assets, data and autonomous agents, fully unifying the blockchain ecosystem. Universal Data Feeds (UDF): UDF provides secure, verifiable, and ultra-fast data streams for smart contracts with flexible delivery models, including push and pull methods. Supporting both Web2 and Web3 data powered by TEE technology, UDF delivers high-speed data essential for AI, DeFi, GameFi, and other data-driven applications. Universal Token Standard (UTS): UTS simplifies token creation and allows developers to launch or expand interoperable tokens with universal liquidity and programmable utility. Leveraging secure, reliable cross-chain communication, UTS ensures seamless integration and scalability across blockchain ecosystems. Universal Proof of Compute (UPC): An omnichain protocol for verifying complex off-chain programmes and computations on all blockchains. This framework is essential for all AI-driven systems such as truly autonomous agents, enables seamless Web3 user experiences and the bridging of real-world finance on-chain.
