Enrex 价格 (ENRX)
今天 Enrex (ENRX) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ENRX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Enrex 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 18.03 USD
- Enrex 当天价格变化为 -0.22%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ENRX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ENRX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Enrex 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Enrex 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Enrex 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Enrex 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30天
|$ 0
|-4.44%
|60天
|$ 0
|-3.88%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Enrex 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.72%
-0.22%
-0.51%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Enrex will enable: • Investing in a growing environmental market. • Offsetting your CO2 emissions directly by way of balancing them from one cryptocurrency for other cryptocurrencies and for real world use cases. • Trading mandatory carbon offsets and renewable energy certificates directly with cryptocurrency. Enrex is for: • Launching sustainable and CO2 neutral ICO/IEO/IDO on any blockchain. • Making any cryptocurrency transactions and mining, NFT, CO2 neutral or based on renewable energy. • Track transactions and cryptocurrencies for sustainability. By Elon Musk's account, climate concerns disqualify Tesla from accepting Bitcoin. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will resume bitcoin transactions once it confirms there is a reasonable clean energy usage by miners. Bitcoin cryptocurrency consumes more electricity than the entire annual energy consumption of the Netherlands, Cambridge University researchers state. In renewable energy certificates and CO2 allowances directly from crypto. Enrex provides five application products that lets its users navigate the inner working of the Enrex ecosystem. Those applications are: Enrex Exchange - the secondary market for government-mandated renewable energy certificates and CO2 allowances directly via a $ENRX token; Enrex DEX v2 - users will be able to track all offsets on the blockchain, and it will be available to be accessed and checked by anyone within the ecosystem; Enrex Offsetting - Enrex decentralized application (dapp) will let you cancel/use your certificates and allowances by entering comments to provide the cancellation amount and the cancellation object (CO2 allowances or renewable energy certificates). For crypto transactions/ smart contracts / ICO/IEO/IDO/mining; Tracking Offsets on the Blockchain - users will be able to track all offsets on the blockchain, and it will be available to be accessed and checked by anyone within the ecosystem; Enrex Environmental API - will enable decentralized and
