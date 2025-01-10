ENO 价格 (ENO)
今天 ENO (ENO) 的实时价格为 0.182856 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ENO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ENO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 175.16K USD
- ENO 当天价格变化为 +0.82%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ENO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ENO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ENO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00149197。
在过去30天内，ENO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1063834630。
在过去60天内，ENO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1122397739。
在过去90天内，ENO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.2934899003519121。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00149197
|+0.82%
|30天
|$ -0.1063834630
|-58.17%
|60天
|$ -0.1122397739
|-61.38%
|90天
|$ -0.2934899003519121
|-61.61%
ENO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.55%
+0.82%
-16.36%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
RWA, DEFI ENO is a Web3 platform fostering decentralized social clubs by offering tools like tokens and NFTs, aimed at enhancing community creation and engagement. What is the ENO token?: ENO introduces a novel ecosystem of vibrant, decentralized social clubs that unite individuals around shared passions and interests. Utilizing blockchain technology, ENO transcends traditional social club constraints, offering an inclusive, transparent, and empowering platform for community building and engagement. Innovative Ecosystem Components: ENO Token: The backbone of the ecosystem, serving as a utility token that facilitates transactions, rewards participation, and grants access to premium features within ENO Social Clubs, ENO Swap, ENOVERSE, and more. Decentralized Social Clubs (ESC): These clubs form the core of the ENO ecosystem, providing a dynamic space for members to connect, collaborate, and engage in curated experiences based on common interests. ENO Wine Social Club (EWSC): A flagship component showcasing a premium, exclusive focus on the fine wine experience, integrating Wine Digital Assets (WDA) that represent unique wine-related privileges and experiences. ENO Labs: The innovation hub supporting the decentralized social club ecosystem with services including design, marketing, programming, and strategic guidance. ENO Swap: A decentralized exchange platform within ENO, facilitating secure token exchanges and enhancing liquidity within the ecosystem. ENOVERSE: A virtual and augmented reality platform that elevates social interaction and collaboration, offering an immersive environment for community members. ENO Academy: The educational branch providing extensive resources, workshops, and courses on blockchain technology and social club management.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ENO 兑换 AUD
A$0.29622672
|1 ENO 兑换 GBP
￡0.14811336
|1 ENO 兑换 EUR
€0.17737032
|1 ENO 兑换 USD
$0.182856
|1 ENO 兑换 MYR
RM0.82102344
|1 ENO 兑换 TRY
₺6.47493096
|1 ENO 兑换 JPY
¥28.99547592
|1 ENO 兑换 RUB
₽18.69336888
|1 ENO 兑换 INR
₹15.74207304
|1 ENO 兑换 IDR
Rp2,949.28990968
|1 ENO 兑换 PHP
₱10.72084728
|1 ENO 兑换 EGP
￡E.9.24519936
|1 ENO 兑换 BRL
R$1.1154216
|1 ENO 兑换 CAD
C$0.26331264
|1 ENO 兑换 BDT
৳22.30477488
|1 ENO 兑换 NGN
₦283.49628528
|1 ENO 兑换 UAH
₴7.73115168
|1 ENO 兑换 VES
Bs9.691368
|1 ENO 兑换 PKR
Rs50.91991032
|1 ENO 兑换 KZT
₸96.4931112
|1 ENO 兑换 THB
฿6.35607456
|1 ENO 兑换 TWD
NT$6.03790512
|1 ENO 兑换 CHF
Fr0.16639896
|1 ENO 兑换 HKD
HK$1.42261968
|1 ENO 兑换 MAD
.د.م1.83587424