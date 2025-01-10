ENNO Cash 价格 (ENNO)
今天 ENNO Cash (ENNO) 的实时价格为 0.0193836 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。ENNO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ENNO Cash 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 141.01 USD
- ENNO Cash 当天价格变化为 +5.80%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ENNO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ENNO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ENNO Cash 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00106269。
在过去30天内，ENNO Cash 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0011854602。
在过去60天内，ENNO Cash 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0005979646。
在过去90天内，ENNO Cash 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.001272758637670418。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00106269
|+5.80%
|30天
|$ -0.0011854602
|-6.11%
|60天
|$ +0.0005979646
|+3.08%
|90天
|$ +0.001272758637670418
|+7.03%
ENNO Cash 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.02%
+5.80%
+6.19%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
ENNO Cash is the native utility token of Enno Wallet. The current and planned use-cases of Enno Cash token include: - Sponsored Assets: ENNO Cash holders will be able to use ENNO Cash tokens to sign transactions on Waves Blockchain. - Staking incentives: ENNO Cash holders will be able to stake Enno Cash tokens to receive daily ENNO Cash rewards. - Governance: ENNO Cash stakers will vote to vote determine the weights of rewards for distribution in the future. ENNO Cash stakers will gain voting power and participate in the governance process to change product parameters. - Enno Wallet club membership rights: Enno Wallet users will receive ENNO Cash tokens based on the size of their activities. They will enjoy retroactive incentives of Enno Wallet and they will have privilege rights when joining Launchpad, Airdrops, Contests, or events.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 ENNO 兑换 AUD
A$0.031401432
|1 ENNO 兑换 GBP
￡0.015700716
|1 ENNO 兑换 EUR
€0.018802092
|1 ENNO 兑换 USD
$0.0193836
|1 ENNO 兑换 MYR
RM0.087032364
|1 ENNO 兑换 TRY
₺0.686373276
|1 ENNO 兑换 JPY
¥3.073657452
|1 ENNO 兑换 RUB
₽1.981585428
|1 ENNO 兑换 INR
₹1.668734124
|1 ENNO 兑换 IDR
Rp312.638665908
|1 ENNO 兑换 PHP
₱1.136460468
|1 ENNO 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.980034816
|1 ENNO 兑换 BRL
R$0.11823996
|1 ENNO 兑换 CAD
C$0.027912384
|1 ENNO 兑换 BDT
৳2.364411528
|1 ENNO 兑换 NGN
₦30.051945768
|1 ENNO 兑换 UAH
₴0.819538608
|1 ENNO 兑换 VES
Bs1.0273308
|1 ENNO 兑换 PKR
Rs5.397751092
|1 ENNO 兑换 KZT
₸10.22872572
|1 ENNO 兑换 THB
฿0.673773936
|1 ENNO 兑换 TWD
NT$0.640046472
|1 ENNO 兑换 CHF
Fr0.017639076
|1 ENNO 兑换 HKD
HK$0.150804408
|1 ENNO 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.194611344