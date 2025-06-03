EmerCoin 价格 (EMC)
今天 EmerCoin (EMC) 的实时价格为 0.00292105 USD。目前其市值为 $ 140.57K USD。EMC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
EmerCoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- EmerCoin 当天价格变化为 -7.35%
- 其循环供应量为 48.12M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 EMC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 EMC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，EmerCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000231765851670629。
在过去30天内，EmerCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0036411329。
在过去60天内，EmerCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0055026663。
在过去90天内，EmerCoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000231765851670629
|-7.35%
|30天
|$ +0.0036411329
|+124.65%
|60天
|$ +0.0055026663
|+188.38%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
EmerCoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
-7.35%
-0.64%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Emercoin (EMC) is an open-source cryptocurrency which originated from Bitcoin, Peercoin and Namecoin. Other than being a cryptocurrency, it is also a platform for secure distributed blockchain business services. The EMC coin is used for accessing the blockchain-based services provided by Emercoin. Emercoin inherits the reliability and security of Bitcoin, while at the same time adding more features to its own blockchain by leveraging several innovative technologies. The Emercoin blockchain has been specially designed to provide businesses with the secure blockchain services and also allow them to create their own decentralized apps. Emercoin was founded in the year 2013 by Eugene Shumilov who also serves as the chief executive officer of Emercoin. The Emercoin team also consists chief technical officer Oleg Khovayko, a cryptocurrency & financial expert and Stan Polozov a Blockchain Implementation Specialist. Emercoin is also backed by a decentralized team of nine advisors from across the world. Emercoin has been in the market since 2014, and its past trend in the cryptocurrency market shows that it has followed a steady and stable growth. Emercoin has scored many partnerships. Two of its major partners are Coca Cola and Microsoft. Some other partners are RedHat, LLoyd’s, Bitfury, Aspanta, Deloitte, Authorizers, Foundico, Anteko, etc. Emercoin has also been featured on some prominent media platforms such as Forbes, Digital Trends, Engadget, The Business Times, Aljazeera, Gadgets Now and others. With the sheer variety of services that the Emercoin platform makes available to its users, it would not be surprising to see this currency be viewed as a lucrative investment option by many novice as well as experienced investors in the near future. With the currency’s value currently hitting new highs, it can be said that many people are now beginning to see the true power and potential of this emerging blockchain. However, as is the case with all crypto assets, past performance should not be used to predict the future value of EMC.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 EMC 兑换 VND
₫76.86743075
|1 EMC 兑换 AUD
A$0.004498417
|1 EMC 兑换 GBP
￡0.002161577
|1 EMC 兑换 EUR
€0.0025413135
|1 EMC 兑换 USD
$0.00292105
|1 EMC 兑换 MYR
RM0.012385252
|1 EMC 兑换 TRY
₺0.1143591075
|1 EMC 兑换 JPY
¥0.418060676
|1 EMC 兑换 RUB
₽0.230003477
|1 EMC 兑换 INR
₹0.2500710905
|1 EMC 兑换 IDR
Rp47.886057912
|1 EMC 兑换 KRW
₩4.0234834805
|1 EMC 兑换 PHP
₱0.162644064
|1 EMC 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.145059343
|1 EMC 兑换 BRL
R$0.0165623535
|1 EMC 兑换 CAD
C$0.0040018385
|1 EMC 兑换 BDT
৳0.357069152
|1 EMC 兑换 NGN
₦4.6218897835
|1 EMC 兑换 UAH
₴0.1213696275
|1 EMC 兑换 VES
Bs0.2804208
|1 EMC 兑换 PKR
Rs0.8216621545
|1 EMC 兑换 KZT
₸1.4964247045
|1 EMC 兑换 THB
฿0.0951970195
|1 EMC 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0876607105
|1 EMC 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0107202535
|1 EMC 兑换 CHF
Fr0.002395261
|1 EMC 兑换 HKD
HK$0.022901032
|1 EMC 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0268444495
|1 EMC 兑换 MXN
$0.056201002