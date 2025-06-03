El Hippo 价格 (HIPP)
今天 El Hippo (HIPP) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 111.71K USD。HIPP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
El Hippo 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- El Hippo 当天价格变化为 +52.38%
- 其循环供应量为 737.58T USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 HIPP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 HIPP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，El Hippo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，El Hippo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，El Hippo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，El Hippo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+52.38%
|30天
|$ 0
|+379.72%
|60天
|$ 0
|+316.09%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
El Hippo 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.26%
+52.38%
-38.24%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is El Hippo? El Hippo is a meme token that becomes scarcer over time. This is modeled after coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and is designed to encourage price growth! Project team will burn tokens over time constantly reduce the amount of the total supply. What are HIPP token utilities? HIPP will be used to incentivize exchange listings, fund relationships with big-name influencers, and pay for other marketing campaign activities like bounty programs, press releases, public events, and partnerships. El Hippo is a long-term project, and we’re dedicated to putting our tokens back into the community to foster real growth over time. El Hippo is making big moves, and we’re here to stay! Project is not short-sighted like some of the other meme coins out there. By using the token to fund the growth of the project including listings, development, and partnerships, and by burning tokens as time goes on to reward community loyalty, project team thinks El Hippo could be one of the biggest meme coins in crypto. As explained in our Rewards section, the token is connected to the minting of project NFTs which will play a major role in driving project growth.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
